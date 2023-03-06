Another train derails in Ohio, but poses no risk to public health, says company

Another train derailment was reported from Ohio when around 20 cars of a Norfolk Southern cargo train derailed near Springfield on Saturday evening. This was the second such incident for the company in recent weeks when on February 3, a train carrying hazardous material derailed in East Palestine, Ohio.

Thankfully, this time the train wasn't carrying any hazardous material, a company spokesperson said. The East Palestine train derailment triggered a massive environmental risk and anger among the public who believe the government did not respond adequately to the incident. Around half the town’s roughly 5,000 residents were ordered to evacuate as the emergency response is still on amidst worries that it might have long-term effects on residents' health.

The train that derailed on Saturday had no passengers and derailed around 5 pm by state route 41, near the Clark county fairgrounds, according to reports. The 212-car train was travelling south when it derailed, the Norfolk Southern spokesperson said.

Shawn Heaton, who caught the entire incident on video, told the Springfield News-Sun that he heard a loud bang.

“I was right there and I was playing on my phone and then I heard a loud bang. And when I heard the loud bang, I started recording,” Heaton said. “When I heard the bang, there was all kinds of debris and metal shoot out from under the cars and that’s when I started recording and you could see them start jumping off the tracks.”

Residents within 1,000 feet of the derailment were told to shelter in place, however, no formal evacuation orders were issued.

(With inputs from agencies)

