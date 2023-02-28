EXPLAINED | Ohio train derailment: What could be the long-term health hazards of the disaster?

Many residents of East Palestine, Ohio, have now returned to their homes, after Norfolk Southern train derailed earlier this month and dumped more than 100,000 gallons of hazardous chemicals into the air and water.

The track has been cleaned and the enormous cloud of smoke from the burning vinyl chloride has drifted away. Rail service has resumed in the town. Nonetheless, the 4,700 people of East Palestine claim that they continue to smell chemical residue in the air, notice an oily sheen in the water, and feel queasy and sick. The disaster's long-term ramifications are a growing source of concern, as reported by Vox.

Pete Buttigieg, the secretary of transportation, visited East Palestine this week and expressed regret for his delay in addressing the derailment. President Joe Biden was criticised for travelling to Ukraine this week rather than Ohio by former President Donald Trump, who also paid a visit to the region, as reported by AFP.

Other government representatives are attempting to reassure the public that most of the risk has subsided. Mike DeWine, the governor of Ohio, and Michael Regan, the administrator of the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), visited East Palestine this week and drank tap water at a resident's house, as per a Vox report.

“You don’t know who to trust. That’s a big part of it — the uncertainty. You don’t know if you’re going to have to move,” one resident, Carolyn Brown, told ABC News. “We need to feel that we’re safe.”

What lies ahead for the people of East Palestine, Ohio?

The National Transportation Safety Board found that 11 of the 38 vehicles that derailed on February 3 contained hazardous chemicals. These substances included flammable carcinogenic gases like vinyl chloride and poisonous flammable liquids like butyl acrylate. The situation was made more difficult by some leaks, flaring, and burns.

“Each of the chemicals that leaked are respiratory irritants, and some of their breakdown products are also irritants,” said Marilyn Howarth, an environmental toxicologist at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, who spoke to Vox.

Researchers studying occupational health have shown that employees who are frequently exposed to substances like vinyl chloride had greater incidences of liver cancer. As per Howarth, the signal may not appear for 20 years or more. Unlike the population of East Palestine, these employees were exposed to larger amounts and in confined settings. The impacts of exposure from the railway crash are not yet known, but it will be important to monitor vinyl chloride concentrations in the area for years to come because the severe effects have a long latency.

Meanwhile, contaminants from burning vinyl chloride, such as dioxin, and other compounds that leak, such as butyl acrylate, can contaminate water sources for years and spread across watersheds and underground aquifers that provide drinking water.

An analysis of data from the US Environmental Protection Agency’s measurements of pollutants released from the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, suggests if the concentrations of certain of these pollutants continue to be high, it may eventually pose a risk to the residents' health. The compounds could be stirred up by temperature changes or strong winds and released into the atmosphere.

According to the research, acrolein was a molecule that was most abundant in East Palestine.

Plants, algae, rodents, and microbes can all be treated by acrolein. The substance is poisonous and clear at room temperature. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it can irritate and cause inflammation of the skin, mucous membranes, and respiratory system.

East Palestine's residents will also need to monitor their health, as per Philip Landrigan, head of the public health department at Boston College, who examined 20,000 first responders and rescue personnel in New York City after the 9/11 attacks in 2001. He told Vox that of the most important takeaways from that research, according to him, was the necessity of routine health checks to identify issues as they developed over time, in addition to determining exactly what was in the dust that people were breathing in.

Who pays for the cleanup?

The cleanup following the train disaster and the response has been mandated by the EPA to be covered by Norfolk Southern. According to the EPA administrator Regan, if they fall short, the rail operator may be fined $70,000 per day.

“Norfolk Southern will pay for the mess that they created and the trauma that they inflicted on this community,” he said during a press conference this week.

Some locals are currently considering suing the railroad company. Norfolk Southern has also pledged to help and provide the town with $5.6 million in financial support, as per ABC news. But, re-establishing confidence between the community and the government will be one of the biggest challenges.