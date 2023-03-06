UK: Boris Johnson nominates father Stanley Johnson for Knighthood: Report

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson has included his father Stanley Johnson's nomination for a knighthood on his list of honours for leaving office, as reported by Sky news. Almost 100 names were submitted by Johnson for the Cabinet Office's consideration, including Stanley Johnson, a former member of the European Parliament (MEP).

Stanley Johnson was born in Penzance, Cornwall, in 1940. He has worked in the World Bank and the European Commission and written books on environmental issues.

The former UK PM's exploitation of the honours system to confer titles on family members would be questioned, according to Sky News, if Stanley Johnson receives an honour. "We don't comment on honours," a representative for the former Conservative leader stated.

Stanley Johnson has not yet offered any comment on the matter.

Similar accusations were made against Boris Johnson after he suggested his brother Jo for a peerage in 2020. He is now Marylebone's Lord.

The list that the former UK PM gave to the Cabinet Office is "considerably longer" than those of Theresa May and David Cameron, as reported by the Guardian.

In the past, Stanley Johnson has been accused of acting indecently in public. During Conservative Party conventions in 2021, prominent Tory MP Caroline Nokes and a journalist publicly accused him of touching them inappropriately.

Caroline Nokes, the chairwoman of the Commons' women and equalities committee, also accused Stanley Johnson of making a vulgar comment about her at a party conference in 2003.

When questioned, Stanley Johnson said that he had "no recollection" of any of these events.