'Enough is enough', UK set to introduce new law to crack down on illegal migrants

The United Kingdom is all set to unveil a new law to crack down on migrants arriving in Britain in small boats from Europe across the English Channel. As per reports, the law will be unveiled on Tuesday. Talking to the Sun on Sunday newspaper interior minister Suella Braverman said "enough is enough". For months now, the British government has been promising to step up action to tackle the issue of illegal migrants. More so after the number of people making the perilous crossing across the English Channel soared to more than 45,000 last year.

"Enough is enough. The British people want this solved," said the Home Secretary adding, "they are sick of tough talk and inadequate action. We must stop the boats."

The past two years saw the number of migrants arriving on the English coast double. Tackling the migrant issue was one of five key priorities outlined by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in January. Sunak's party as per Reuters is languishing in polls, and the PM is even facing pressure from his party's lawmakers to find an appropriate solution.

As per the Sun on Sunday report, the proposed new legislation will mean that the asylum claims of all those arriving to the nation on small boats will be ruled inadmissible. They will then be removed to a 'safe third country' as soon as possible.

Last year, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed on a deal to send tens of thousands of migrants more than 4,000 miles away (6,400 km) to Rwanda; a country that itself has a shady human rights record.

As per Reuters, the first flight under the deal was planned for June of last year, but it was blocked by a last-minute injunction from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). The strategy's legality was also challenged by a judicial review at the London High Court. The policy has been denounced by human rights groups and even reportedly by King Charles.

The High Court subsequently ruled it lawful in December, however, opponents are seeking to appeal that verdict. The legal battle is expected to end up in the UK Supreme Court and hence may get delayed for months.

(With inputs from agencies)

