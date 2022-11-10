UK faces criticism at United Nations for its migration policies

In a United Nations review of its human rights record, the United Kingdom was subjected to a torrent of inquiries and criticism on its immigration and anti-poverty measures on Thursday amid claims that it is regressing on freedoms.

Even though criticism is a regular part of the UN process that occurs every few years, observers said the level of scrutiny of one of the most well-known democracies in the world from such a wide spectrum of nations, including allies, was noteworthy.

The London plan to transfer asylum seekers who arrive in Britain to Rwanda to combat an inflow of refugees and migrants on its southern coast was one of the problems brought up at the UN meeting in Geneva.

The deal, according to Luxembourg's ambassador Marc Bichler, violates international law and "risks causing irreversible injury to persons seeking international protection."

In written comments, the close ally United States questioned the practise and questioned how it could guarantee the safety of those sent to other nations.

"The fact that so many states made recommendations addressing the UK's backsliding on human rights at home and abroad, its treatment of people seeking asylum, and its undermining of international standards shows their grave concern," Emilie McDonnell from Human Rights Watch told Reuters.

"We can only hope this global spotlight leads the UK to change course."

The government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is "totally dedicated" to defending and upholding human rights both at home and abroad, according to Mike Freer, a junior minister in the British Justice Department.

Freer added that Rwanda was a safe, secure nation with a history of assisting refugees.

After a last-minute injunction from the European Court of Human Rights prevented the first scheduled flight in June, no deportations have yet occurred. The High Court in London is currently conducting a judicial review of the policy.

(with inputs from agencies)

