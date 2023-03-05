UK serial killer Patrick Mackay a.k.a. 'Devil's Disciple' may be released soon. Here's all you need to know

A serial killer popularly known as the 'Devil's Disciple' may soon be out from behind the bars. Often referred to as Britain's forgotten serial killer, Patrick Mackay has been in prison for 48 years, since 1975. Mackay was jailed for killing two elderly women and a priest. He briefly also admitted to eight other killings before retracting the confession. The now 70-year-old who is believed to be UK's longest-serving killer is up for a parole hearing next month. However, families of his victims and former police chief, Retired Detective Inspector Ken Tappenden, who is part of the team credited for catching Mackay, warn that even after almost five decades, the serial killer remains a danger to society.

Tappenden, one of the Kent Police team who apprehended the serial killer, as per Daily Mail, has warned that "he should never be freed. He could turn and become extremely dangerous."

Gareth Johnson, an MP for Dartford in Kent, where Mackay was raised, has expressed a fear that the killer's freedom bid may succeed, given that he isn't as notorious as some other murderers. He remarked, "if he's free, I don't think the country will be safe," and added that the public must be made aware of Mackay's crimes.

MacKay has reportedly changed his identity during his years in prison and now goes by the name David Groves. Currently, he is in an open prison near Bristol and is even allowed day-release trips.

"The nature of his crimes is so severe he should die in prison," says Johnson. Mackay's crimes are also the subject of a new Amazon Prime documentary, Confessions Of A Psycho Killer.

Mackay was diagnosed as a psychopath at the young age of 15 years. His victims include 87-year-old widow Isabella Griffiths from Chelsea and 89-year-old Adele Price, from Kensington; both died of strangulation. He split open the skull of his third victim, 62-year-old Catholic priest Anthony Crean, using an axe.

Now, as per the Mirror, the Parole Board will evaluate whether Mackay can be granted freedom. The Board will grill him about the eight murders he had confessed to and subsequently retracted.

The publication quoting an anonymous source reports that the serial killer "will have to convince the panel his 'confession' to other murders was the ramblings of a man who was mentally ill at the time."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE