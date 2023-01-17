In pics: FBI's top 10 most wanted list of criminals, that you need to lookout for

Recently, fugitive Sicilian godfather Matteo Messina Denaro who had for decades been wanted for mafia activities and murders was arrested. Before this, he had been on the run for 30 years. Here's a list of other fugitives that are deemed a danger to society and feature among the FBI's top ten most wanted list:

Alexis Flores

Wanted for: As per the FBI website, Alexis Flores is wanted for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and murder of a five-year-old girl in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The girl, Iriana DeJesus was reported missing in late July 2000. On August 3, just five days after being reported missing, the girl was later found strangled to death in a nearby apartment. Next to her body was a T-shirt, which was identified as belonging to ‘Carlos’, a homeless drifter who had been given shelter by Hunting Park, Philadelphia, resident Jorge Contreras. In 2007, Flores’ DNA was positively identified among the samples taken from the Philadelphia crime scene in 2000. Aliases: Carlos, Mario Flores, Mario Roberto Flores, Mario F. Roberto, Alex Contreras, Alesis Contreras Reward: A sum of up to $100,000 for information leading directly to his arrest. (Image courtesy: FBI)

Yulan Adonay Archaga Carias

Wanted for: Yulan Adonay Archaga Carias is allegedly the Honduras leader of MS-13 or Mara Salvatrucha, an international criminal gang. Aliases: Alexander Mendoza, Yulan Andony Archaga Carias, “Porky” Reward: A sum of up to $100,000 for information leading directly to his arrest. (Image courtesy: FBI)

Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel

Wanted for: Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel is wanted for allegedly killing his wife at a doughnut shop in Hanover, Maryland. He reportedly struck her multiple times with an object, killing her. He's been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and a dangerous weapon with intent to injure. Aliases: Bhadreshkumar C. Patel Reward: A sum of up to $100,000 for information leading directly to his arrest. (Image courtesy: FBI)

Alejandro Rosales Castillo

Wanted for: Alejandro Rosales Castillo is wanted by the FBI for his alleged involvement in the murder of his ex-girlfriend, co-worker 23-year-old Truc Quan "Sandy" Ly Le. He allegedly shot her in the head and dumped her body in a wooded area in Cabarrus County, North Carolina. Aliases: Alexandro Castillo, Alex Castillo, Alejandro Rosales, Alejandro Castillo, Alejandro Rosales-Castillo, Alejandro Rosalescastillo Reward: A sum of up to $100,000 for information leading directly to his arrest. (Image courtesy: FBI)

Ruja Ignatova

Wanted for: Ruja Ignatova is wanted for her alleged participation in a large-scale fraud scheme. Beginning in approximately 2014, Ignatova and others are alleged to have defrauded billions of dollars from investors all over the world. Aliases: Dr. Ruja Ignatova, Ruja Plamenova Ignatova, Ruja P. Ignatova, "CryptoQueen" Reward: A sum of up to $100,000 for information leading directly to her arrest. (Image courtesy: FBI)

Arnoldo Jimenez

Wanted for: Arnoldo Jimenez is wanted by the FBI for allegedly killing his wife on May 12, 2012, the day after their wedding. He is believed to have stabbed his wife to death in his car, then allegedly dragged her body into the bathroom tub of her apartment in Burbank, Illinois. Aliases: Arnoldo Gimenez, Arnoldo Rochel Jimenez Reward: A sum of up to $100,000 for information leading directly to his arrest. (Image courtesy: FBI)

Omar Alexander Cardenas

Wanted for: Omar Alexander Cardenas is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder of a man that occurred on August 15, 2019, in a large outdoor shopping centre in Sylmar, California, immediately next to Los Angeles. It is alleged that he fired several rounds from a semi-automatic handgun at the victim, striking him in the head and causing his death. Reward: A sum of up to $100,000 for information leading directly to his arrest. (Image courtesy: FBI)

Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez

Wanted for: Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez, is wanted for his alleged involvement in the interstate stalking and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire of a 43-year-old man on May 22, 2013, in Southlake, Texas. Villarreal-Hernandez allegedly holds an active leadership position in the Beltran Leyva drug-trafficking organisation within the region of San Pedro Garza Garcia, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. He was arrested on January 7, 2023, by Mexican authorities Aliases: El Gato Reward: A sum of up to $1000,000 (one million) for information leading directly to his arrest was announced. (Image courtesy: FBI)

Michael James Pratt

Wanted for: From approximately 2012 to 2019, Pratt and others allegedly participated in a conspiracy to recruit young adult and minor women to engage in commercial sex acts by force, fraud and coercion. They allegedly owned and operated a pornography production company and online pornography websites, "GirlsDoPorn" and "GirlsDoToys." Some women were allegedly not permitted to leave the shooting locations until the videos were completed, others were allegedly forced to perform sex acts they had declined to perform, and some women were allegedly sexually assaulted. In December 2022, he was arrested in Spain. Aliases: Michael Pratt, Michael J. Pratt, Mark Reward: A sum of up to $100,000 for information leading directly to his arrest. (Image courtesy: FBI)

Rafael Caro-Quintero

Wanted for: Rafael Caro-Quintero, considered a godfather of Mexican drug trafficking and was wanted for the 1985 murder of a US federal agent. He was arrested in Mexico in July 2022. Aliases: Rafa Reward: A sum of up to $100,000 for information leading directly to his arrest. (Image courtesy: FBI)

