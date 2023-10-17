After Indian SC verdict on same-sex marriage, queer community is hopeful: 'Maybe not today, but yes, one day'

In a landmark 3:2 judgment, the Indian Supreme Court decided not to legalise same-sex marriage and asked the union government to form a committee to examine the rights which can be given to LGBTQ couples. While the judgment may not have been in favour of them, it has paved the way for greater inclusivity for same-sex couples and laid the groundwork for future course of action.

Amit Bisoi, an LGBTQIA++ rights activist hailing from Puri, Odisha said, "There are a lot of positive remarks from three out of the five judges that emerged from today's session." The judgment, while refraining from legalising same-sex marriages, opened the doors to various rights that had been denied to the queer community for far too long, Bisoi said.

"Unmarried queer couples can now adopt children, and transgender persons can marry their chosen partner regardless of sexual orientation."

"I, as a queer person, believe that what kind of family I want to form, what values I want to teach my future generations is in my hand. I am no one to force anyone to believe in my existence, or no one has the right to come & harass me, my partner, or my family about my life and my choices," Bisoi said.

"Centre should create policies that will protect LGBTQIA++ couples from getting harassed, discriminated, or hated by public eyes. This isn't about a specific community anymore. This is about future generations who will be born next," Bisoi added.

The Indian Supreme Court's judgment, although not the final step, is a leap toward a more accepting society, where love knows no bounds, and every family is embraced for who they are.

Optimistic about the future, Jaspreet Singh, a queer activist, told WION, "Maybe not today, but yes, one day."

They are not giving up on their fight for love and equality.

Another member of the queer community, Adarsh from Cuttack in the east Indian state of Odisha, spoke about the importance of recognising the fundamental right to marriage for all.

"Marriage is just not an act, but rather a right and dignity for those who wish to tie in it in spite of their sex and sexual orientation. Marriages are not meant to define husband or wife but life partners Hence, marriage is a union of soul, which must be in right for all," Adarsh said.

Varun from the south Indian state of Hyderabad pointed out the power of the Supreme Court's ruling when it directed the centre, states, and Union Territories to end discrimination against the queer community.

"I can sue anyone who discriminates against me, just like women can sue for the same."

Varun is hoping that this judgment will reinforce their rights to equal treatment under the law and further legalise same-sex marriages in India.