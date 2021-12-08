'Deeply anguished': PM Modi leads condolences after India's CDS Gen Bipin Rawat dies in chopper crash

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was 'deeply anguished' by the helicopter crash that killed 13 people including Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat on Wednesday (December 8).

The tragic accident took place earlier in the day when an Air Force helicopter Mi-17V5 crashed near the town of Coonoor in Tamil Nadu while on its way from Sulur in Coimbatore to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington.

Indian Air Force announced the demise of the defence chief along with 12 others in the crash and the dead include four crew members of the Mi-17V5 helicopter.

PM Modi led the condolences as he wrote: "I am deeply anguished by the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu in which we have lost Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of the Armed Forces. They served India with utmost diligence. My thoughts are with the bereaved families."

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind said, "It’s deeply painful for me to learn of the loss of lives in the chopper crash. I join the fellow citizens in paying tributes to each of those who died while performing their duty. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families."

"I am shocked and anguished over the untimely demise of Gen. Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika ji. The nation has lost one of its bravest sons. His four decades of selfless service to the motherland was marked by exceptional gallantry and heroism. My condolences to his family," President Kovind added.

Indian Air Force also informed that Gp Capt Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC was injured and is currently under treatment at Military Hospital in Wellington.

After the initial reports of the crash were confirmed, IAF had stated that an inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident and ascertain the cause of the accident.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid heartfelt condolences and said Gen Bipin Rawat's untimely death is an irreparable loss to our Armed Forces and the country.

"Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other Armed Forces personnel in an extremely unfortunate helicopter accident today in Tamil Nadu. His untimely death is an irreparable loss to our Armed Forces and the country," the defence minister wrote.

Indian Army also paid tributes to the departed ones: "General MM Naravane #COAS & All Ranks of #IndianArmy pay heartfelt condolences on the untimely demise of General Bipin Rawat #CDS, Mrs Madhulika Rawat & 11 other passengers on board, in an unfortunate air crash at #Coonoor."

