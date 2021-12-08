LIVE: Chopper with Indian military chief Bipin Rawat on board crashes | Latest updates

Latest visuals from the crash spot and a file photo of India's Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat. Photograph: WION
An Army helicopter carrying 14 soldiers, including CDS Bipin Rawat, crashed near Coonoor in the adjacent Nilgiris area.
The chopper was on its way from the Sulur IAF base to the Defence Services College (DSC) in Wellington when it crashed, according to police sources.
Teams from the emergency and rescue services are on the scene.
Dec 08, 2021, 03:30 PM
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is monitoring the situation following the crash of an IAF chopper carrying CDS Bipin Rawat and others. A meeting of senior Defence Ministry officials is underway. Singh had briefed the PM about the crash.
Dec 08, 2021, 03:25 PM
Latest visuals from the crash site
Dec 08, 2021, 03:25 PM
Images from the crash site of an Indian Air Force helicopter showed enormous flames and villagers assisting with the first rescue efforts.
Dec 08, 2021, 03:11 PM
According to the visuals aired by the news agency ANI, the crash location is located in a forested area, making access to the wreckage challenging. The wreckage was strewn across the slope, and rescuers were seen working through dense smoke and fire.
Dec 08, 2021, 03:07 PM
Three individuals were rescued from the downed chopper, according to health personnel on the scene.
The chopper crashed in a small habitat on a tea estate at Kattery, some 7 kilometres from Coonoor, in a gorge.
Dec 08, 2021, 02:56 PM
14 people were on board the Indian Air Force chopper
The IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter was airborne from Sulur for Wellington. There were 14 persons on board that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu.
They included CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat
Brig LS Lidder
Lt Col Harjinder Singh
NK Gursewak Singh
NK Jitendra Kr
L/Naik Vivek Kumar
L/Naik B Sai Teja
Hav Satpa
Dec 08, 2021, 02:40 PM
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will brief parliament on the crash of an army chopper in Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu. The chopper had Chief of Defence Staff BipinRawat, his staff and family members on board.
Dec 08, 2021, 02:37 PM
The Mi-series chopper crashed in the Nilgiris immediately after taking off from the army camp in Sulur. The chopper was on its way to the Wellington defence base.
Dec 08, 2021, 02:25 PM
According to sources, Rawat’s staff and some family members were also on board in a Mi-series helicopter.
On January 1, 2020, Rawat was named as the country's first Chief of Defense Staff.
In one of the most important reorganisations in the Defence Ministry in decades, he was appointed head of the newly created Department of Military Affairs.
Before becoming the CDS, he had served as the Army's Chief of Staff for three years.
Dec 08, 2021, 02:22 PM
Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper.
(Pics Source: Locals involved in search and rescue operation) pic.twitter.com/miALr88sm1
Dec 08, 2021, 02:16 PM
#JustNow | @IAF_MCC confirms CDS Gen Bipin Rawat was in the Mi-series chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/OV2Na7pMrR— WION (@WIONews) December 8, 2021