LIVE: Chopper with Indian military chief Bipin Rawat on board crashes | Latest updates

According to sources, Rawat’s staff and some family members were also on board in a Mi-series helicopter.

On January 1, 2020, Rawat was named as the country's first Chief of Defense Staff.

In one of the most important reorganisations in the Defence Ministry in decades, he was appointed head of the newly created Department of Military Affairs.

Before becoming the CDS, he had served as the Army's Chief of Staff for three years.