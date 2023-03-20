Broken seats, cockroaches! UN official expresses disappointment over Air India flight

A United Nations official expressed his dissatisfaction over the services provided by the Air India flight officials, calling it very poor, last week. The official, who had recently boarded a flight from New York to New Delhi, took to his Twitter handle to write about broken seats and cockroaches on the flight and lack of "entertainment/call buttons/reading lights".

"As a UN diplomat, I've flown worldwide, but Air India 102 JFK to Delhi was my worst flight experience: broken seats, no entertainment/call buttons/reading lights, and cockroaches. Poison spray. Disregard for customer care," wrote the diplomat on Twitter.

As a UN diplomat, I've flown worldwide, but Air India 102 JFK to Delhi was my worst flight experience: broken seats, no entertainment/call buttons/reading lights, and cockroaches! Poison spray. Disregard for customer care! #airtravelnightmare #AirIndia #TataGroup pic.twitter.com/5UcBCzSaoZ — GPS (@Gurpreet13hee13) March 12, 2023 ×

The diplomat on Monday again demanded clarification on how Air India flights coming from New York have cockroaches near seats and seriously lack any onboard safety equipment.

"Any thoughts and comments on how Air India flights from NY are infested with cockroaches and has non-operational standard Onboard safety equipment?" wrote the diplomat.

@RNTata2000 Any thoughts and comments on how Air India flights from NY are infested with cockroaches and has non-operational standard Onboard safety equipment?@USFAA @airindiain ? https://t.co/wvmPIrBjkA — GPS (@Gurpreet13hee13) March 20, 2023 ×

After the official's second tweet, Air India apologised for the bad experience and stated that they will review the case.

Dear Sir, we sincerely regret the experience you have had with us. This is not something good to hear. Please help us with your booking details via DM for us to highlight the same to the relevant team for necessary review. — Air India (@airindiain) March 20, 2023 ×

This is not the first time that the passengers of Air India flights have expressed their disappointment over their poor experience. In 2019, Air India was under fire after facing an accusation of a dead cockroach's presence in the breakfast which was offered on a flight from Bhopal to Mumbai.

The passenger had complained that he was ignored by the flight crew when he informed them about the dead cockroach's presence in the sambar which was offered in the breakfast.

Recently, another passenger of Air India complained that he found an insect in his meal and shared a video of the incident on Twitter.

On the same day, famous Indian chef Sanjeev Kapoor complained about the deteriorated quality of the meal he was offered on an Air India flight from Nagpur to Mumbai.

