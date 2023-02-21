Air India on a hiring spree with one role paying as much as Rs 2 crore

Air India is preparing for the mega order that it has placed with Boeing and Airbus by hiring staff across ranks and roles. The airline placed an order for 470 aircraft few days back. Its current staff strength allows it to support just around 140 planes. According to Business Today, some of the positions come with a pay package of Rs two crore, the biggest of which is that of B777 Captains.

Other positions mentioned as being open on the Air India website include cabin crew members, ground staff, security, and other technical roles. Notably, Air India’s aircraft deal is expected to create over 2,00,000 new jobs in the Indian aviation sector.

A notice for the Captains role mentions that the airline needs "First Officers for B777 fleet from B737 NG/MAX Type Rated Pilots with high level of competence". The role will pay $21,000 monthly, amounting to Rs 17,39,118. Annually, it would turn out to be over Rs two crore.

Experts say that since the role needs a level of expertise that isn't easily available in the industry, the pay package ends up being a lot higher. Mark Martin, the CEO of Martin Consulting, told Business Today, “The pilot shortage across the world is creating a very strong demand for qualified pilots with at least 5000 to 7000 hours on the particular aircraft.”

Air India placed the largest aircraft order in aviation history, announcing the purchase of 540 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus on Monday (February 13), allowing the Tata Group airline to expand its operations both domestically and internationally. Air India is estimated to spend a whopping $82 billion on the acquisition of short and long-haul aircraft, while the real cost would be less as bulk purchases are eligible for discounts and incentives.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE