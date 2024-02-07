Ancient Vishnu idol, 'shivling' found in Karnataka riverbed

An ancient Vishnu deity and a Shivling were found in the Krishna riverbed close to the border between Telangana and Karnataka, officials said on Wednesday.

The Vishnu idol and the Shivling could date back to 1,000 years. The centuries-old idols of the Hindu Gods were discovered during bridge construction work on the river near Devasugur village in the district.

The crew safely retrieved the idols from the river and promptly informed the local administration.

The Vishnu idol and the Shivling are now in the possession of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

According to eyewitnesses, the discovered idols include the Dashavatar of Lord Krishna and the Linga of Shiva. Some also likened the idols to replicas of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

The Vishnu idol shares characteristics with the Ram Lalla statue that is installed at the recently dedicated Ram temple in Ayodhya. Popular artist from the state Arun Yogiraj created the Ram Lalla statue.

The Vishnu idol is in a standing position with an aura around it depicting the 10 avatars.