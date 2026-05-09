Bharatiya Janata Party's Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as the Chief Minister of West Bengal on Saturday (May 9) by governor RN Ravi. This is the first time that a BJP leader has become the Chief minister of Bengal, marking a historic political shift in the state. The grand Kolkata ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and several chief ministers, underlining the national significance of the BJP’s Bengal breakthrough.

While the swearing in ceremony of Adhikari is the highlight of news stories today, a social media picture of Adhikari has also caught the attention of netizens.

The picture that has gone viral after Adhikari became the Chief Minister of Bengal is of April, 2025, just after the Pahalgam attack.

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In the photo Adhikari is seen holding a boy in his arms, after he lost his father Bitan Adhikary in the terror attack.

"Will take his full responsibility"

A video too is doing the rounds of the internet in which Bitan's wife is seen howling in front of Adhikari, who had gone at the airport to receive the body. Bitan's wife can be heard saying her husband was a big supporter of BJP, while Adhikari holds the three-and-a-half-year-old boy in his arms.

Adhikari is heard consoling Bitan's wife and saying, “Don’t worry, sister. I will take his full responsibility. They killed Bitan because he was a Hindu. We are Modi’s sons. Just like Gaza was finished, we too will give a fitting reply."