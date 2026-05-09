/Who’s in CM Suvendu Adhikari’s cabinet? Meet West Bengal’s first BJP ministers

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday took oath as West Bengal’s first BJP Chief Minister, marking a historic political shift in the state.

Alongside Adhikari, senior BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu and Nisith Pramanik were sworn in as ministers in the new cabinet.

The grand Kolkata ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and several chief ministers, underlining the national significance of the BJP’s Bengal breakthrough.