/Who’s in CM Suvendu Adhikari’s cabinet? Meet West Bengal’s first BJP ministers

West Bengal’s political map has changed dramatically, and with Suvendu Adhikari sworn in as the state’s first BJP Chief Minister, attention is now shifting to his cabinet. From veteran faces to key organisational players, here’s all you need to know about Bengal’s first BJP cabinet members.
BJP's Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday took oath as West Bengal’s first BJP Chief Minister, marking a historic political shift in the state.
Alongside Adhikari, senior BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu and Nisith Pramanik were sworn in as ministers in the new cabinet.
The grand Kolkata ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and several chief ministers, underlining the national significance of the BJP’s Bengal breakthrough.
Suvendu Adhikari’s on Saturday (May 9) took oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal. His swearing-in as West Bengal’s ninth Chief Minister marks one of the most dramatic political transformations in modern Bengal history, with the former Mamata Banerjee lieutenant becoming the first BJP leader since Independence to occupy Nabanna’s top office.
He began his political career in the Congress in the 1990s. In 1998, after its formation, he joined Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress and quickly became one of her most effective grassroots organisers. Adhikari became a key TMC power centre, serving as MP, minister and regional strategist. But after a dramatic fallout with Mamata Banerjee’s inner circle in 2020, he exited from TMC and joined the BJP.
His 2021 Nandigram victory over Mamata, though narrow, established him as the BJP’s principal Bengal face. Five years later, he completed that journey by defeating the outgoing Chief Minister again, this time in Bhabanipur, while leading the BJP to a sweeping 207-seat victory that ended TMC’s 15-year dominance.
Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh was among the key figures sworn into Suvendu Adhikari’s new West Bengal government on Saturday.
A former Bengal BJP president and one-time national vice-president, Ghosh returned to state politics in 2026 by reclaiming Kharagpur Sadar with a commanding margin of over 30,000 votes.
Ghosh had previously held the seat in 2016 before moving to national politics as MP from Medinipur between 2019 and 2024.
Agnimitra Paul, one of Bengal BJP’s most prominent faces and a former fashion designer, has been sworn in as a cabinet minister in Suvendu Adhikari’s new West Bengal government.
Paul won from Asansol Dakshin, defeating TMC’s Tapas Banerjee by over 40,000 votes, according to Election Commission data.
Now, BJP Bengal vice-president, Paul, played a major role in mobilising women voters during the election and was also seen by many as a potential chief ministerial face.
Before entering politics in 2019, Paul was a well-known name in Kolkata’s fashion world, with a profile that extended into Bollywood circles, including clients such as Sridevi and Hema Malini. Her rapid rise in politics marks one of the more striking personal transformations in Bengal’s new power landscape.
BJP leader Ashok Kirtania has also been inducted into West Bengal’s new cabinet under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, strengthening the party’s hold in the politically crucial Matua belt.
Kirtania represents Bangaon Uttar (SC) in North 24 Parganas, a strategically significant constituency shaped by Matua and refugee citizenship politics.
A two-time MLA, he retained the seat in 2026 with an expanded margin of more than 40,000 votes.
Khudiram Tudu, a key BJP tribal leader from West Bengal, has joined Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s new cabinet following the party’s landmark state victory.
Representing Ranibandh (ST) in Bankura, Tudu won the 2026 Assembly election by more than 52,000 votes after narrowly missing out in 2021.
He is the former West Bengal BJP ST Morcha chief and national secretary of the party’s tribal wing.
Senior BJP leader Nishith Pramanik has been sworn in as a minister in Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s new West Bengal cabinet, marking his return to state politics after serving in the Union government.
Pramanik, a major BJP face in North Bengal, won Mathabhanga (SC) in Cooch Behar by over 57,000 votes in the 2026 Assembly elections.
A former Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Youth Affairs & Sports between 2021 and 2024, Pramanik is seen as one of the BJP’s key regional strategists.