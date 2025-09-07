/‘Everyone a worker… BJP’s strength’: PM Modi sits in last row at BJP workshop for V-P election

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing for the vice presidential elections by holding a two-day workshop at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament complex, and to the surprise of most present, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was spotted sitting in the last row along with other party workers as the session unanimously passed a resolution endorsing the Centre's sweeping Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms. The workshop in which all the Members of Parliament of the BJP participated began on Sunday. PM Modi was felicitated for the GST reforms by the BJP MPs during the event.

BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan posted a photo of PM Modi sitting in the last row while attending a two-day workshop for NDA MPs ahead of the Vice President of India election and said it is reflective of the party’s strength. He shared a selfie from the event with PM Modi in the background on X and wrote, “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji sitting in the last row at the workshop of NDA MPs is the strength of BJP. Here, everyone is a karyakarta (worker) in the organisation.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Later, PM Narendra Modi also posted a collection of photographs from the workshop and said, “Attended the ‘Sansad Karyashala’ in Delhi. MP colleagues from all over India and other senior leaders exchanged valuable perspectives on diverse issues.”

The party’s two-day workshop includes several sessions, including one on its history and evolution, and lessons for its parliamentarians on boosting efficiency.

While the first day of the workshop has two main focus areas—'Towards a developed India by 2027' and ‘effective use of social media by MPs'—the second day would focus on preparations for the Vice President elections scheduled for Tuesday, September 9, the report added.

WATCH: Russia unveils breakthrough cancer vaccine, new era begins in cancer therapy

Vice President elections on Sept 9

After Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned suddenly from the post of Vice President on July 21, citing health reasons, the Parliament is all set to pick his successor. BJP-led NDA’s CP Radhakrishnan, who has served as Governor of various states, is pitted against Congress-led INDIA bloc’s B Sudershan Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge.

Interestingly, both candidates are from southern India, with Radhakrishnan hailing from Tamil Nadu and Reddy from Telangana.

MPs from both Houses of the Parliament will vote on Tuesday, September 9, to elect the new Vice President of India. The new incumbent will get a full five-year term, even though Dhankhar quit midway.