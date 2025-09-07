Trinamool Congress MLA threatens acid attack on BJP leaders in Bengal | WATCH

An MLA of the Trinamool Congress has allegedly threatened the BJP leaders with acid attacks if they describe Bengali-speaking migrant workers as illegal Bangladeshi or Rohingya infiltrators. A video of the TMC MLA, identified as Abdur Rahim Boxi, went viral on Sunday, and in it he is seen issuing the threat from the dais at a public meeting. Abdur Rahim Boxi, the legislator of West Bengal’s ruling party from the Malatipur Assembly constituency in Malda district in the northern sector of the state. In the video, he is heard saying that acid will be poured down the throat of the BJP leaders. Earlier, he had threatened to cut off the hands and feet of the BJP, CPI(M), and Congress leaders and workers.

The TMC MLA reportedly launched an attack on BJP leaders and issued the threat at a public meeting organised by the Trinamool Congress on late Saturday evening at Inayatnagar under the Malatipur Assembly constituency to protest against the alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking people, especially migrant workers, in BJP-ruled states. Other top TMC leaders from Malda district were also reportedly present at the public meeting.

“One BJP legislator recently, at the state Assembly, described a section of the migrant workers from West Bengal as Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators. I warn him that I will pour acid down his throat in such a way that his voice will become silent forever,” he said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“The one who shamelessly says that the 30 lakh migrant workers of Bengal who work outside are not Bengalis... they are Rohingyas, they are Bangladeshis. He shouted this. I said it then, and I am saying it today—if I hear this from you again, I will burn your voice to ashes with acid inside your mouth. You should know that this is West Bengal. We Bengalis will not give you a place to speak. I will burn your face with acid,” the TMC MLA said.

Also threatened to pluck out eyes of BJP leader

He also threatened to pluck out the eyes of the BJP legislator. “The eyes through which the BJP leader views the people of West Bengal as Bangladeshis will be plucked out,” Boxi said.

Although Boxi did not take the name of the BJP legislator concerned, his obvious reference was for BJP’s Chief Whip in the West Bengal Assembly, Shankar Ghosh, who referred to events of illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators being identified in many states during a special session of the House.

Boxi further exhorted the people to boycott the BJP and destroy the party flags.

“People of West Bengal are harassed and even killed in the BJP-ruled states. Those who are associated with the BJP in West Bengal are silent on this issue. These persons cannot remain associated with the BJP in the state,” Boxi said.

TMC fostering culture of violence, intimidation, says BJP

The remarks drew quick condemnation from the BJP, which accused the TMC of fostering a culture of violence and intimidation.

BJP MP from Malda Uttar, Khagen Murmu, said such threats reflect TMC’s desperation ahead of the state polls.