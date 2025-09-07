/Woman, 20, gang-raped by acquaintances on her birthday in upscale Kolkata locality; accused on the run

A 20-year-old woman from Haridevpur has accused her two recent acquaintances of gang-raping her on her birthday during celebrations in Kolkata’s upscale Regent Park area. The police have registered a case and started an investigation, while a manhunt has been launched to nab the suspects who are at large. A 20-year-old woman from Haridevpur has alleged that she was gang-raped by her two acquaintances during her birthday celebrations on the night of Friday, September 5. The accused, identified as Chandan Mallick and Deep Biswas, are currently absconding, and police have launched an investigation. According to police sources, the victim met Chandan Mallick some months ago. Mallick claimed he was the head of a South Kolkata puja committee and later introduced her to Deep. Both allegedly promised her involvement in the committee, and the three started talking frequently.

On Friday night, the accused took the victim to a flat in the Regent Park area to celebrate her birthday, where they shared a meal. The woman alleged that when she tried to leave, they locked the door, assaulted her, and raped her. She managed to escape on Saturday morning and returned home andinformed her family members about the incident.She filed a complaint at the Haridevpur police station.

Accused on the run, cops seek information

In an official statement, police said, “The FIR-named accused Chandan Mallick brought the complainant to the house of another accused, Dwip Biswas near Malancha, where both allegedly raped and assaulted her. An investigation in the case is ongoing.”

Authorities are trying to locate the accused and have urged anyone with information to come forward.

Women’s safety in Kolkata under scrutiny

Women’s safety in Kolkata is under severe scrutiny after rape cases. On June 25, a law student was allegedly raped on the South Calcutta Law College campus and Monojit Mishra, an alumnus of the college, who is the prime accused in the case, was arrested. He was a former Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) unit president of the college. The TMCP had maintained that it had no association with Mishra for the past two years.

Last year, the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital had triggered nationwide protests. The accused, Sanjay Roy, who is a former civic police volunteer, was awarded life imprisonment by a local court earlier this year.