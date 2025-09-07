/Raped by 36-year-old man, 11-year-old child gives birth to premature baby in UP's Bareilly; Infant dies minutes later

A teen in the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh gave birth to a premature baby that died half an hour after delivery. The infant was born seven months into the pregnancy of an 11-year-old girl after repeated rape and blackmail, police said on Saturday.

In response to the incident, the 31-year-old accused, identified as Rashid, a father of two, was arrested on Saturday for repeatedly raping the girl and blackmailing her to continue sexual relations, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been filed against Rashid on Friday, and a DNA sample has been collected from the baby to match with the accused, Nawabganj Station House Officer Arun Kumar Srivastava confirmed. The older brother of the girl claimed that Rashid allegedly raped her after luring her to his house, offering a fruit six to seven months ago.

The accused raped her after blackmail

Amid this, the accused warned that he would kill her family if she informed anyone. He also made a video of her having sexual relations with him multiple times in order to blackmail her.

The family of the girl found out about her pregnancy on Thursday after she complained of continuous stomach pain. Later, her family rushed to the government hospital to get an ultrasound test, where it was revealed that she was seven months pregnant. The minor was then brought to District Women's Hospital, where on the same day she delivered the child.

The condition of the girl was critical due to blood loss, as she is very young. District Women's Hospital CMS Dr Tribhuvan Prasad informed that her condition is stable and currently improving.