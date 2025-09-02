/Punjab AAP MLA arrested in ‘rape’ case, flees from police custody amid firing; cop injured

Punjab Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Sanaur, Harmeet Singh Dhillon alias Pathanmajra, arrested by the Punjab Police from Karnal in Haryana for rape and cheating charges reportedly escaped from police custody amid firing on Tuesday.

Pathanmajra managed to flee in a white SUV, reportedly aided by villagers and supporters. There was an exchange of fire during the escape, said police sources.

Pathanmajra, a lawmaker from the Sanour seat in Patiala, was booked under the charge of rape days after he attacked his own party’s government over floods and questioned its central leadership. The Sanour MLA was being taken to a local police station when he and his aides allegedly fired shots, injuring a policeman.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Police sources said Pathanmajra and his accomplices had “fired at the police while fleeing, and they had even run over one police personnel.” Another FIR will be registered against him for assaulting and injuring a police officer on duty. A search operation has been launched to track him down.

Before the arrest, Pathanmajra had taken shelter at the residence of his relative Gurnam Singh Laadi, an elected member of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), in Dabri village.

When the police reached there, the MLA fled by climbing over a wall.

As per the FIR in the case, Pathanmajra was booked on charges of rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint filed by a Zirakpur-based woman, who alleged that the MLA misrepresented himself as divorced, entered into a relationship with her, and later married her in 2021 while still being married.

She accused him of continued sexual exploitation, threats, and sending “obscene” material to her.

After the FIR, Pathanmajra went live on Facebook and criticised the Punjab government alleging that Delhi-based AAP leadership was “illegitimately ruling over Punjab.”

WATCH: PM Modi's big message at Semicon India 2025, says chips to power the 21st century

On Sunday, Pathanmajra accused a senior IAS officer of not taking actions like desilting and cleaning rivers, particularly the Tangri River, despite his requests.

On Monday, Pathanmajra claimed that his security had been withdrawn and that all station house officers and police post heads in his constituency had been transferred.

“The Delhi leaders (of AAP) think they can scare me with vigilance (action) or FIRs, but I will never bow down. I will stand like a rock with my people,” he said.