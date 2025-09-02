A second earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck southeastern Afghanistan on Tuesday (Sep 2), a day after a massive 6.0 magnitude quake resulted in over 1,400 deaths and widespread damage, according to the US Geological Survey. The epicentre of the quake was 34 kilometres (21 miles) northeast of Jalalabad city in Nangarhar province, close to the epicentre of the last quake on late Sunday.

The recent quake comes less than 24 hours after a stronger 6.0 magnitude quake hit the country in the same region, sparking intensifying fear and hindering the ongoing rescue operations after the devastation a day earlier.

Chief Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had said on Tuesday that 1,411 people were killed and 3,124 people were injured in the hard-hit province of Kunar alone after the massive earthquake flattened villages and left people trapped under the rubble.

According to the USGS, the epicentre of the quake that happened on Sunday night was about 27 kilometres (17 miles) from Jalalabad and struck just eight kilometres below Earth’s surface.