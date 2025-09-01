/Calls go unanswered: Afghan migrants in Delhi hope hear from their relatives after earthquake claimed over 800 lives

As the earthquake jolts Afghanistan, prayers echo in Delhi's ‘Little Kabul’, which houses Afghan migrants. Prayers, hoping for the safety of their loved ones. The death toll after the strong quake of 6 magnitude has risen over 800. The country, which has been fighting for its rights, has now been struck by a calamity which again claimed many lives. The migrants living in India, have spent sleepless night after the news broke.

Many have been trying to reach their relatives in the hope of hearing a familiar voice, but these calls are going unanswered. 20-year-old Asim, who sells fruits in central Delhi, says the calls going unattended is making it unbearable. His grandmother and extended family live in Jalalabad, which is one of the worst-affected regions.

"I came here with my uncle two years ago and have been working with him since. The last time I spoke to my parents was about two weeks ago. This morning, when I heard about the quake, I kept trying to call them, but the phone just didn’t go through. I can only pray my grandmother is safe," he told news agency PTI