Afghanistan earthquake: How an 8 km underground tremor killed over 800 people

Published: Sep 01, 2025, 16:21 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 16:21 IST

Afghanistan sits on the collision zone of the Indian and Eurasian plates, one of the most active tectonic regions in the world, making such quakes inevitable.

The Date and Time
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

The Date and Time

On 31 August 2025 at 23:47 AFT (19:17 UTC), eastern Afghanistan was rocked by a 6.0-magnitude earthquake, jolting Nangarhar and Kunar provinces.

The Epicentre
(Photograph: ANI)

The Epicentre

The quake struck near Jalalabad, a densely populated region already vulnerable to natural disasters. Its location amplified the scale of damage across towns and villages.

The Shallow Depth
The Shallow Depth

At just 8 km deep, the tremor released enormous seismic energy directly into the surface, making it far deadlier than deeper quakes of similar magnitude.

The Human Toll
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

The Human Toll

Within hours, reports confirmed over 800 deaths and thousands of injuries. Fragile mud-brick houses collapsed instantly, trapping families beneath debris.

Why Shallow Quakes Are More Dangerous
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Why Shallow Quakes Are More Dangerous

Seismologists explain that shallow earthquakes cause more ground shaking, leaving little time for residents to escape, unlike deeper quakes that lose intensity underground.

A Region on Fault Lines
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

A Region on Fault Lines

Afghanistan sits on the collision zone of the Indian and Eurasian plates, one of the most active tectonic regions in the world, making such quakes inevitable.

A Warning for South Asia
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

A Warning for South Asia

Experts warn that millions across Afghanistan, Pakistan, and northern India live on unstable ground. Without resilient infrastructure, future quakes could trigger even greater tragedies.

