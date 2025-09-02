/Aftershocks of sorrow: Inside the aftermath of Afghanistan's deadly 6.0 earthquake that killed over 800, injured 2500

"The rooms and walls collapsed... killing some children and injuring others," said 22-year-old Zafar Khan Gojar. He was evacuated from Nurgal to Jalalabad with his injured brother, who suffered a broken leg.

Many survivors described scenes of panic as homes crumbled around them. "There is a lot of fear and tension... Children and women were screaming. We had never experienced anything like this in our lives," said Ijaz Ulhaq Yaad, an agriculture department worker in Nurgal, told AFP.