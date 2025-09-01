/How many times earthquake has hit Afghanistan? A history

A massive earthquake with a 6.0 magnitude jolted Afghanistan on Sunday (August 31), in which at least 800 people have been reported dead so far, while 2,500 people were injured. This was not the first time the region experienced a terrific incident. Afghanistan is prone to earthquakes as it sits near the junction of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, a highly active seismic zone.

Here's a history of some extreme quakes in the history of Afghanistan prior to August 31, 2025:

October 7, 2023: Afghanistan was hit by a 6.3 magnitude earthquake and subsequent aftershocks in Herat province, killing more than 2,000 people and injuring more than 9,000.

March 21, 2023: An earthquake of 6.5 magnitude hit the region and killed at least 13 people.

September 5, 2022: At least eight people were dead in Afghanistan faced a tremor of an earthquake.

June 22, 2022: A 6.1 magnitude earthquake in the eastern provinces of Paktika, Paktia, Khost, and Nangarhar killed at least 1,036 people.

January 17, 2022: Afghanistan was hit by a 5.9 magnitude and at least 26 people were killed.

Calls go unanswered

As the earthquake jolts Afghanistan, prayers echo in Delhi's ‘Little Kabul’, which houses Afghan migrants. Prayers, hoping for the safety of their loved ones. The death toll after the strong quake of 6 magnitude has risen over 800. The country, which has been fighting for its rights, has now been struck by a calamity which again claimed many lives. The migrants living in India, have spent sleepless night after the news broke.

Many have been trying to reach their relatives in the hope of hearing a familiar voice, but these calls are going unanswered. 20-year-old Asim, who sells fruits in central Delhi, says the calls going unattended is making it unbearable. His grandmother and extended family live in Jalalabad, which is one of the worst-affected regions.