/‘We have never objected’: Putin says Russia never opposed Ukraine’s bid to become EU member

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (Sep 2) said that Moscow had never been against Ukraine’s potential membership of the European Union. He added that he believes it was possible to reach an agreement that ensures the security of both Russia and Ukraine. This comes after US President Donald Trump said during the Alaska Summit with the Russian president that he thinks Putin is “tired” of the war in Ukraine, but it remains to be seen if peace can be reached to end the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II.

