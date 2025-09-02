Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /‘We have never objected’: Putin says Russia never opposed Ukraine’s bid to become EU member

‘We have never objected’: Putin says Russia never opposed Ukraine’s bid to become EU member

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Sep 02, 2025, 21:28 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 21:28 IST
‘We have never objected’: Putin says Russia never opposed Ukraine’s bid to become EU member

Russian President Vladimir Putin Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

This comes after US President Donald Trump said during the Alaska Summit with the Russian president that he thinks Putin is “tired” of the war in Ukraine,

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (Sep 2) said that Moscow had never been against Ukraine’s potential membership of the European Union. He added that he believes it was possible to reach an agreement that ensures the security of both Russia and Ukraine. This comes after US President Donald Trump said during the Alaska Summit with the Russian president that he thinks Putin is “tired” of the war in Ukraine, but it remains to be seen if peace can be reached to end the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II.

About the Author

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

Share on twitter

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

Trending Topics