/'We respect Russia-India ties, BUT...': What did Shehbaz Sharif say during meeting with Putin

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met the Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (September 2). Sharif said that Islamabad respects Moscow’s relations with New Delhi and it's "perfectly fine," but also wants Russia to have the same ties with Pakistan. "We also want to build very strong relations, which would be supplementary and complementary to the progress and prosperity of the region," the Pakistani PM said.

He praised Putin and called him a "very dynamic leader" and expressed his willingness to work closely with him. Both leaders are set to attend a major Chinese military parade marking the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat in World War II.

Add WION as a Preferred Source



“I know and I must say that I respect your relationship with India and it is perfectly fine, but we also want to build strong relations and these relations will be supplementary and complementary for the betterment of the region,” the Pakistan PM said.

Pak PM ignored at SCO

Following the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China, where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping were seen uniting, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was seen awkwardly standing left out. Several key moments captured during the leaders’ meeting have gone viral on social media, sparking a meme fest.

In the dubbed clip, the three leaders mock “Donald Tariff” as they talk about 50 per cent tariffs imposed on India. Referring to US President Donald Trump claiming that he stopped many wars, the leaders then say Trump may steal the credit for uniting us three. In the next scene, the Pakistani PM is seen standing as PM Modi and Putin seem to ignore him and walk past him.