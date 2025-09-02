/Did India block Azerbaijan’s SCO entry? Baku accuses New Delhi of revenge over PAK relations

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday (September 2) has accused India of blocking his country’s bid for full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). According to Aliyev, New Delhi’s decision was linked to Azerbaijan’s support for Pakistan during clashes with India in May this year. Azerbaijani media also claimed that India was taking revenge against them on global platforms because of Baku’s close ties with Islamabad.

They further accused India of going against the spirit of multilateral diplomacy, a process where three or more countries engage in negotiation and cooperation to address shared global challenges and achieve common goals.

"India has once again blocked Azerbaijan's application for full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, whilst Pakistan's recent decision to consider diplomatic relations with Armenia has been coordinated with Baku as part of Azerbaijan's peace agenda," AnewZ reported.

During a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Tianjin, China, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Pakistan and called its recent military conflict with India a victory. He also mentioned that despite India’s actions, Azerbaijan would continue to treat Pakistan as a brotherly nation.

He also highlighted deep political, cultural and strategic ties between the two countries and discussed boosting trade and economic cooperation through their intergovernmental commission.

On the sidelines of the SCO event, Aliyev also met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, where both leaders reaffirmed their close partnership (especially in energy and transport).

Meanwhile, India’s relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan remain tense, as both countries have often sided with Pakistan and criticised India’s actions in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. '