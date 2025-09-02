/China-led ‘axis of upheaval’ in the making? Why you must watch Xi, Putin, Kim appearing together at Chinese military parade

China will stage a massive military parade in Beijing this Wednesday to mark 80 years since the end of the Second World War. But the event is less about history and more about China’s present global ambitions. President Xi Jinping will stand alongside Russia’s Vladimir Putin, North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, Iran’s Masoud Pezeshkian and Myanmar’s junta chief Min Aung Hlaing. The line-up, described by analysts as an “axis of upheaval”, reflects Beijing’s growing ties with nations shut out by the West. Most Western leaders are staying away. The only ones attending are Slovakia’s prime minister, Robert Fico and Serbia’s president, Aleksandar Vučić, both known for keeping close links with Moscow.

What will the parade showcase?

The event, one of the largest in years, will feature cutting-edge weapons, including hypersonic missiles, advanced fighter jets and new anti-ship systems. Among the highlights is the DF-26 missile, dubbed the “Guam killer” for its ability to strike US bases in the Pacific. Chinese media say the new Ying Ji anti-ship missile is designed to stop the US from threatening China’s security. Xi will inspect tens of thousands of troops in Tiananmen Square, with Putin as the guest of honour. Beijing residents have already faced weeks of disruption, echoing the last parade in 2015 when schools shut and a nationwide holiday was declared.

What message is Xi sending?

Analysts say the show is less about history and more about power.

“Xi Jinping is trying to showcase that he is very strong, that he is still powerful and well received in China,” said Alfred Wu, of the National University of Singapore. Lim Chuan-Tiong of the University of Tokyo told The Guardian that most foreign leaders were not there to mark the war anniversary but to “give face to China, to give face to Chinese leaders and to avoid harming bilateral relations”.

How does this fit into global politics?