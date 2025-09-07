A meeting between US President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping is likely to happen in South Korea in October this year. Trump and his top advisers are silently preparing to travel to South Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), where Trump is expected to meet Xi, reported CNN, citing Trump administration officials.

Though a serious discussions about a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of APEC is taking place, there are no firm plans for the meeting yet, reported the media outlet.

"A visit to South Korea is being discussed, which would focus on economic collaboration," a White House official told CNN.

Notably, Xi through a phone call had invited Trump and his wife to visit China which was formally accepted by the US President but a date for the meet has to be decided.

Whether Trump will stop in other countries as well before concluding his foreign trip is not yet clear. The trip is also being seen by experts as an opportunity to pull in investment for the US, similar to what Trump did during his visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

Trump, Kim Jong Un meeting also on cards?

Trump’s attendance at the Summit may also provide an opportunity for Trump to have a meeting with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, though there is no clarification on Kim's visit.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung while inviting Trump to attend the APEC summit in a meeting with him last week hinted at the opportunity of setting up a meeting between Trump and Kim.

Trump, in fact showed willingness to meet Kim after Lee extended the invitation for the APEC.