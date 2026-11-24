How many times have you heard of a head of a state personally intervening to influence a key private company’s choice for their top post?

This may sound like a far-fetched scenario, but it unfolded in America with President Donald Trump facilitating Jensen Huang's comeback as the NVIDIA CEO barely 11 days after his resignation.

As Huang returned to NVIDIA's headquarters in California after his reinstatement, employees cheered and chanted his name.

Now, let's take a look at how this saga unfolded.

On November 8, NVIDIA launched an independent probe after its CEO acknowledged his affair with Alice Huang who is suspected to be a Chinese spy.

Amid growing public backlash, Huang resigned from his post four days later, with CFO Colette Kress temporarily stepping into his shoes.

Subsequently, an online petition seeking his reinstatement was started by his supporters.

It garnered more than one hundred eighty-eight thousand signatures.

This reportedly included tech tycoons such as Elon Musk and 22% of NVIDIA employees.

On November 17, Huang expressed his desire to return as CEO.

But NVIDIA rejected this possibility on the very same day.

Mysteriously, six days later, it reversed its stance.

While maintaining that the probe will continue, NVIDIA's board of directors affirmed that Huang's reinstatement is in the best interests of stockholders, employees and customers.

They also linked their decision to an input received from the U.S. government.

NVIDIA said, "Based on that input, the board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk."

U.S. President Donald Trump himself claimed to have convinced NVIDIA to reinstate Huang after speaking to its board of directors.

But a key question arises.

What triggered this unprecedented intervention by Trump?

The U.S. President made it clear that America needs Huang's leadership to ensure success and prosperity of not only NVIDIA but also the country's economy as a whole.

Remember, NVIDIA lost about 1.2 trillion U.S. dollars in market value in barely eight days after Huang's resignation.

This dragged down the wider U.S. share market, spurring fears in some quarters that America's AI boom was on the verge of going bust.

The tide turned after his reinstatement, with NVIDIA shares surging by 31.5% on Monday.

This marked the biggest daily percentage gain for NVIDIA since May 2003.

According to reports, Trump felt that Huang need to be reinstated to help steady the market.

He also feared that U.S. may slip behind China in the race for AI dominance.

Top officials including U.S. Vice President JD Vance reportedly assured the company that he posed no national security risk.

This comes even as America's official probe into the matter is still underway.

Now, could China have influenced this move?

Speaking to CNBC, Trump revealed that he had spoken at length about Huang with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who allegedly called the NVIDIA CEO a 'brilliant man'.

The U.S. president claimed that China could have offered Huang a top role, such as leading Huawei, if he was not reinstated.

Then, there was a personal incentive as well.

According to reports, the surge in NVIDIA's share price is likely to have made Trump richer by 15 million U.S. dollars.

As of September 30, the U.S. president owned close to three hundred seventy thousand NVIDIA shares.

Also, the U.S. government itself has been buying stakes in tech-related companies.

For instance, last year, it took a 10% stake in Intel.

Now, the personal equation between Huang and Trump also might have played a role.

Amid growing concerns over potential dangers of AI, Huang emerged as Trump's key ally.

Asserting that predictions of doom aren't grounded in science, he opined that model developers are responsible for securing their products before releasing them.

While Trump claimed that Huang and his wife Lori have patched things up, the NVIDIA CEO's personal life is under scrutiny again.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Huang admitted to at least four extramarital affairs during a meeting with NVIDIA's board before his reinstatement.

While multiple countries including China, Australia and Singapore refused to comment on Huang's reinstatement, Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul expressed his shock at this development.

Maintaining that he had never seen such an intervention by politicians, he observed that this is not a good model for the future.

While the U.S. commerce department finally added Megaspeed and its subsidaries to its trade blacklist, Huang's reinstatement did not sit well with Democrats.

They accused the Trump administration of selling out national security for financial gains, and vowed to investigate any wrongdoings.