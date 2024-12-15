Italy

Fiorentina lost ground in the Serie A title race on Sunday after falling to a 1-0 defeat at Bologna and missing the chance to claim a club-record ninth straight league win.

Raffaele Palladino's Fiorentina are fourth, six points behind league leaders Atalanta following a first league defeat in three months, albeit with a game in hand.

Jens Odgaard guided home the only goal of the game at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara to give Bologna their fifth win in seven matches in Italy's top flight.

Sunday's result moved Bologna up to seventh and three points behind Juventus, who sit in the Conference League spot, with a game in hand and gave coach Vincenzo Italiano a big win against his former club.

Italiano managed Fiorentina for three seasons, taking the Viola to two Europa Conference League finals and an Italian Cup final before joining Bologna in the summer.

Verona snapped a four-match losing streak by winning 3-2 at Parma, a result which lifted Paolo Zanetti's team out of the relegation zone and up to 16th place.

Como have dropped into the bottom three but can join Verona, Parma and Genoa -- who are at AC Milan in the day's late match -- on 15 points with a home win over Roma.

Italian media report that Verona, who have long had financial difficulties, are set to be sold to American private equity fund Presidio Investors.

