Actress Sagarika Ghatge and her cricketer husband Zaheer Khan have announced the arrival of their baby boy. Sagarika is best known for her role in Chak De! India while Zaheer Khan has been a fast bowler who has palyed for the Indian cricket team. The couple, who has been married for the past eight years, shared the happy news on their social media pages- celebrating the arrival of the newest member to their family.

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan announce the arrival of baby boy

On Wednesday, Sagarika took to social media to share the joyous news and posted a photo of the family of three on social media. Taking to Instagram, they revealed the name of their baby boy- Fatehsinh Khan.



The couple shared a joint post and announced the arrival of the child by sharing a family portrait.

In the photo Zaheer can be seen cradling their new born as Sagarika smiles, sitting next to him, her arms wrapped around her husband.

In another picture, one can see the tiny hand of the baby boy. Sharing the pictures, they wrote, “With love, gratitude and divine blessings we welcome our precious little baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan."

The couple’s journey to parenthood has been intensely private and the news left their fans pleasantly surprised.

No details about Sagarika’s pregnancy and the delievary date of the baby is know yet.

Ever since they shared the news, the comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues, with many gushing over the adorable family photo. New mom Atiya Shetty dropped a heart and baby emoji, while actor Angad Bedi wrote, “Waheguru”. Huma Qureshi also dropped a heart emoji.

Former cricketer Suresh Raina wrote, “Many many congratulations”. Actor Diana Penty shared, “Congratulations, you guys”.

About Sagarika Ghatge

Sagarika and Zaheer got married in November 2017 in a private ceremony. They hosted a joint sangeet night followed by grand reception later in Mumbai for friends.

Sagarika made her acting debut in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De! India (2007). She has also starred in films like Fox, Miley Naa Miley Hum, Rush and Irada, which fetched the National-Award. She has also appeared in Marathi films. She also participated in reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 6.