The girls are coming back as And Just Like That dropped its trailer for season 3. The Sex and the City reboot is paying off well if you ask the fans, as Carrie Bradshaw and her friends get to explore newer relationships, career opportunities and more while sticking together through thick and thin.

Max dropped the trailer for And Just Like That, which follows the lives of three best friends, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and their friends as they navigate family, love and friendship.

What we know of the new season

And Just Like That season three will release on May 29 (May 30 in India on JioHotstar). The new season will have 12 episodes in total, and the season finale will happen on August 15. The new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays.

And Just Like That brings back the series regulars and returning stars Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Cathy Ang, Mario Cantone, Niall Cunningham, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Sebastiano Pigazzi, Alexa Swinton, Dolly Wells and John Corbett.

The new season will also feature some new names – Rosie O’Donnell, Mehcad Brooks, Jonathan Cake, Racquel Chevremont and Logan Marshall-Green.

Sara Ramírez and Karen Pittman will not return for the new season.

Carrie in voiceover, as the trailer ends with Carrie and Aidan in a loving embrace.

Max picked up the third season of And Just Like That ahead of the season two finale airing back in the summer of 2023.

And Just Like That was developed and executive produced by King alongside executive producers John Melfi, Parker, Davis, Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky and Susan Fales-Hill. The HBO series Sex and the City was created by Darren Star and is based on the book Sex and the City by Candace Bushnell.