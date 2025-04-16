Johnny Depp looks like a silver fox in his new forthcoming film, Day Drinker. The ace Hollywood actor will be seen in Marc Webb’s film that marks his return to Hollywood after an ugly divorce tussle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johhny Depp sports silver hair for new film

Johnny, 61, looks like a million bucks in new silver hair which suits him.

Announcing the project, the studio behind the film shared Johnny’s look from Day Drinker. In the photo, he can be seen holding a drink in his hand while wearing a navy blue suit with a light blue shirt. In addition to the platinum hair, Johnny has also traded his dark lens colour for blue contact lenses for his character.

Johnny will be seen opposite Penelope Cruz in the film.

About Day Drinker

Day Drinker will release in 2026. The film revolves around a private yacht bartender, played by Madelyn Cline, who encounters a mysterious guest, played by Depp. The pair soon gets entangled with a criminal figure. That criminal figure will be played by Penelope. All this chaos leads to a beautiful set for a story.

In addition to the two stars, the film also features Manu Ríos, Arón Piper, Juan Diego Botto and Anika Boyle also star in the film.

Johnny Depp has meanwhile stayed away from the public eye ever since his divorce trial began in which both Amber and he sued one another. While Johnny sued Amber for defamation, Amber claimed that Johnny was violent in their marriage. Johnny won the case and Amber has since moved away from films.