Johnny Depp's daughter Lily Rose Depp recently revealed that one of her father's iconic characters left a defining impact on her as a child. While speaking to Harper's Bazaar the actress opened up about growing up in the spotlight and the profound influence her father's career had on her. Lily admitted that Depp's portrayal of Edward Scissorhands left her 'traumatised'.



Lily-Rose Depp reveals her father’s traumatising role



In the interview, Lily-Rose revealed how Depp’s portrayal of Edward Scissorhands left her “traumatised” when she was a child.



“Movies are supposed to make you feel something. I was traumatised by it (Edward Scissorhands). Not because I thought he was scary, but because everyone was being so mean to him, and I got really upset," she explained.



Lily also stated that her journey into acting was defined by her father's journey in Hollywood.



“We're very different actors, but of course, you're the product of your environment. It's a world I've always been very interested in.”

Last year, while speaking to The Daily Telegraph India, Lily-Rose revealed her struggles to maintain privacy after being born to famous celebrity couple Depp and French actress Vanessa Paradis. She said, “Every job has its own set of circumstances, and fame is the downside of acting. People are interested in things they shouldn't necessarily be interested in. The job of an actor is to go into a character, melt into it, and make the audience believe you are this character."



“To do that, it's important to protect a sense of anonymity. They're not supposed to get to know 'you' that well because you want them to believe you as other characters," she added.

