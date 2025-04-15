Indian-American actor Paras Patel plays Matthew in The Chosen, a highly rated American historical drama television series which is created, directed and co-written by filmmaker Dallas Jenkins. The multi-season series enjoys huge fandom all over the world as it tells the life and story of Jesus of Nazareth. The Christian historical drama show enjoys huge popularity as it depicts the life of Jesus through the eyes of people who met him.

Paras plays Matthew, one of the 12 apostles of Jesus who goes on to write The Gospel of Matthew, the first book of the new testament of the bible. Ahead of The Chosen latest season's release in India on April 17, Paras opened up about his character, the crazy fandom The Chosen enjoys over the world and why he thinks faith-based shows strike a special chord with audiences.

Here are the edited excerpts of our chat:

Q: You play Matthew in the show. Who is he and why did you say yes to this project?

A: Previously an ostracised tax collector, Matthew became one of the 12 apostles of Jesus and went on to write The Gospel of Matthew, the first book of the new testament of the bible.

I said yes to this project because of the writing and the character. I was truly moved by the writing of showrunner/creator Dallas Jenkins, Tyler Thompson, and Ryan Swanson. In many ways, I felt like I was reading something that was on Game of Thrones level. The character of Matthew really stood out to me, as being portrayed as on the spectrum through the show. I felt immediately connected to his story.

Q: What’s something you really like about this role?

A: There is so much that I love about portraying Matthew. As an actor, I think it is really rare to be portraying a role that is impacting you and inspiring you on a personal level. The journey of Matthew on the show from who he was (unaccepted, not seen, disrespected, misunderstood) to where he is now (confident, self assured, strong) has been such a beautiful story to tell. Matthew is someone who leans into challenges and obstacles, because he knows at the end of the day, it will lead to growth. He always strives to be the best version of himself.

Q: How do you feel about religious TV shows and films that promote a religion? Why do you think they enjoy so much popularity?

A: The Chosen is a historical drama based on the life of Jesus as seen through his disciples and those closest to him. What I love about the show is that it is not promoting a religion or saying it is better than another, but it is simply telling a story. I grew up hearing stories about Jesus and also grew up watching popular Indian series such as Mahabharat and Ramayan. I feel that shows with a religious theme can also surprise you, in that you may connect to and relate to it more than you think.

The Chosen shows these historical figures as real people with challenges that we as an audience can connect and relate to, and that is why it has made such a global impact.

Q: Did you know The Chosen would become such a big deal, so many seasons and a film later?

A: When we filmed season one almost 7 years ago, The Chosen only crowdfunded enough to film 4 episodes. We had no idea if we would be able to finish the last 4 episodes of the season. At this point, I just say, expect the unexpected when it comes to The Chosen, because it keeps blowing my mind. It truly is a worldwide phenomenon and I am lucky to be a part of the journey.

Q: What can the audience have a takeaway from the show?

A: You as the audience can take what you need from it. Whether it is just watching a beautiful story, to finding your faith, deepening your faith, there is something for everyone on the show with the storylines we weave leading into miracles and events that take place in the Bible. I think this adds such a rich backstory that allows us to visualize and really connect to the show and its characters and the source text.

I hope the main takeaway people have from the show is a message of hope. I hope people are driven to lead by example from these historical figures and their journeys and are inspired by that and implement that into their lives.

Q: Where is the latest season shot?

A: We filmed in Goshen, Utah and Midlothian,Texas

Q: Lastly, what’s something that people don't know about you that your fans would be excited to know about?

A: As a kid, I would spend all my summers in India. I have a deep connection to my motherland and I have always wanted to work in the Hindi Film Industry. Nine out of ten times, I am always listening to 90s Bollywood music and I also love cooking Indian food, especially biryani.

The Chosen season 5 will release in India on April 17, 2025.