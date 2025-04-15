Emma Watson: Top 7 Most Memorable Roles, Ranked Good To Best

Angela Gray in Regression
In this 2015 film, Emma Watson with Ethan Hawke, play a detective and a psychoanalyst investigating a satanic cult and a woman's past.
Lena in Colonia
In this 2015 film, Lena is a woman who goes on a mission to find and save her boyfriend during the Chilean military coup in 1973.
Sam in The Perks Of Being A Wallflower
This film marked the start of a more mature career for Emma post the success of Harry Potter. The 2012 film stars Emma alongside Logan Lerman and Ezra Miller and centers on the tragic, raw, and pure tale of a shy teen in high school.
Ila in Noah
This adventure drama is directed by Darren Aronofsky and stars Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly, Anthony Hopkins, Logan Lerman, and Emma Watson. It tells the story of Noah's mission to save animals before the flood.
Meg March in Little Women
Directed by Greta Gerwig, Little Women was brought to the big screen with stars like Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern, Florence Pugh, and Emma Watson.
Belle in Beauty And The Beast
Beauty and the Beast is the classic musical tale that Disney brought to life with a stellar cast and mesmerizing visual effects. Emma Watson is iconic in the golden gown as Belle.
Hermione Granger in Harry Potter
Emma Watson was magical as the iconic Hermione Granger, without whom the whole franchise of Harry Potter would not be the same. The family classic has eight installements and each one enjoys massive fandom.