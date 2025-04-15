Advertisment
Subscribe
Entertainment

Emma Watson: Top 7 Most Memorable Roles, Ranked Good To Best

Advertisment

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

It's Emma Watson's birthday today and the iconic Harry Potter actress turns 35 today. Here's taking a look at some of her best works on the big screen.

Author Avatar
Authored by: Zeba Khan
| Reported by:

| Edited by:

| Translated by:

It's Emma Watson's birthday today and the iconic Harry Potter actress turns 35 today. Here's taking a look at some of her best works on the big screen.

Zeba Khan profile image
by Zeba Khan
by Zeba Khan
Emma Watson Photograph: (X)
Emma Watson Photograph: (X)
Angela Gray in Regression
Angela Gray in Regression
1/7

Angela Gray in Regression

In this 2015 film, Emma Watson with Ethan Hawke, play a detective and a psychoanalyst investigating a satanic cult and a woman's past.

Lena in Colonia
Lena in Colonia
2/7

Lena in Colonia

In this 2015 film, Lena is a woman who goes on a mission to find and save her boyfriend during the Chilean military coup in 1973.

Sam in The Perks Of Being A Wallflower
Sam in The Perks Of Being A Wallflower
3/7

Sam in The Perks Of Being A Wallflower

This film marked the start of a more mature career for Emma post the success of Harry Potter. The 2012 film stars Emma alongside Logan Lerman and Ezra Miller and centers on the tragic, raw, and pure tale of a shy teen in high school.

Advertisment
Ila in Noah
Ila in Noah
4/7

Ila in Noah

This adventure drama is directed by Darren Aronofsky and stars Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly, Anthony Hopkins, Logan Lerman, and Emma Watson. It tells the story of Noah's mission to save animals before the flood.

Meg March in Little Women
Meg March in Little Women
5/7

Meg March in Little Women

Directed by Greta Gerwig, Little Women was brought to the big screen with stars like Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern, Florence Pugh, and Emma Watson.

Belle in Beauty And The Beast
Belle in Beauty And The Beast
6/7

Belle in Beauty And The Beast

Beauty and the Beast is the classic musical tale that Disney brought to life with a stellar cast and mesmerizing visual effects. Emma Watson is iconic in the golden gown as Belle.

Advertisment
Hermione Granger in Harry Potter
Hermione Granger in Harry Potter
7/7

Hermione Granger in Harry Potter

Emma Watson was magical as the iconic Hermione Granger, without whom the whole franchise of Harry Potter would not be the same. The family classic has eight installements and each one enjoys massive fandom.

Emma Watson
Zeba Khan profile image
by Zeba Khan
by Zeba Khan
Advertisment
Subscribe