BLACKPINK’s Jennie upset fans with what they called a “major disappointment” as she took to the stage at Coachella. Performing in front of a hugely enthusiastic crowd, Jennie underperformed according to many and looked worn out and tired throughout the show. Her fans complain that the singer did not rehearse her steps or singing, and the set was pretty poor.

This was Jennie’s solo performance, and fans expected more out of the set. She took the stage at the Outdoor Theatre as she sang her solo songs. The songs, one after another, were pretty slow, according to many and lacked tempo.

Fans have a massive meltdown over Jennie's poor performance

While her fashion choice for the night was on point and she looked quite glamorous on the stage, her performance, however, couldn’t keep up. One user shared a snippet of her performance and wrote, “As a long-time BLACKPINK and K-pop fan who has followed all their Coachella performances and solo work, WTF WAS THAT??? It’s been well known that she struggles with stamina, but my god — she looked half dead the entire performance.”

Another wrote, “She was out of breath every song and kind of gave up on dancing.”

Another fan also pointed out that “there were borderline no vocals. She sang maybe once every 30 seconds, and most of it was things she could yell.”

Some even pointed out that she could have made up for the lack of singing skills with some dance moves. One user wrote, “I thought if she wasn’t going to sing, I’d expect her to pull a Lisa and dance. But if she danced any harder, she would’ve passed out.”

One fan also commented on the set and said, “The setlist was horrendous. You cannot perform slow songs in a row and expect the audience to stay invested.” Another said, “Her full-time job should be working on stamina. She should be able to do two hours of singing and full-out dancing in rehearsal before stepping on a festival stage.”

The debate then converted to lengthy threads on social media, and many suggested that BLACKPINK's Jennie fit perfectly in her K-pop girl band where each brought something the other lacked. As a solo performer, Jennie couldn’t stand her ground.

Meanwhile, Jennie's band members came to support her as fans spotted Lisa and Rose vibing to her Coachella set.