Watch: BTS member Jungkook sings Bollywood song but there's a catch

A desi fan of K pop band BTS? Then you will love this piece of news.

Last week, an edited video of BTS star Jungkook, the youngest member of the boy band went viral as he was seen singing in Hindi. It was later found out that it was an edited music video created by musician and producer Anshuman Sharma who made it look like Jungkook was singing a Bollywood romantic hit.

In the video, BTS's Jungkook’s vocals are backed by synthesiser tunes and pop beats added by the Indian musician.

The song goes like: “Aa jana, meri jana, hum karein saari raat batein, meri jana (Oh my beloved, let’s talk the whole night).”

Watch the song here:

Ever since the video has come out, Indian fans of BTS have been going crazy. One commented, “This is ACTUALLY AMAZING. Thank you for giving us an idea about how JK’s voice will sound in Hindi”.

Many other BTS fans, ARMY, has requested Sharma to make similar covers featuring other members too.

