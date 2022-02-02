BTS 'Butter' is number 1 again, tops Billboard's Hot Trending Songs Chart

BTS song ‘Butter’ is ranking on top spot again.

The famous song is back on number 1 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs Chart. It has returned to the top for a seventh total week.

It ties with SB19’s ‘Bazinga’ for the most weeks spent atop the chart.

As of now, BTS ‘Butter’ leads with 9.7 million Twitter mentions in the January 21-27 tracking week. The song dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks beginning last June, and ruled the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey for five weeks and the Billboard Global 200 for two frames. BTS star Jimin undergoes appendix operation, tests positive for COVID-19

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more.