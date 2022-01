Itzy member Ryujin

Itzy member Ryujin has a unique story of becoming famous. It so happened that Ryujin was at a Got7 fan event as she went to use the restroom when a JYP Entertainment scout spotted her.

The scout asked for her number but Ryujin was a little suspicious but gave out her number because she thought they were cute. That's how she became a part of the band later on.

(Photograph:Twitter)