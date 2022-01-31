BTS star Jimin undergoes appendix operation, tests positive for COVID-19

Jimin, a member of popular K-Pop group BTS, underwent appendicitis operation on Monday, the group's talent agency Big Hit Music announced in a statement. The company also revealed that Jimin had tested positive for COVID-19.



"He is 'experiencing mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery,' according to the statement.



The statement was shared on Weverse, "Hello. This is BigHit Music. We would like to provide you with the following information regarding the current health status of BTS member Jimin. Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mildly sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited a hospital emergency room for a thorough examination, and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31. "

"According to the medical staff, the surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure. He will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for Covid-19 in conjunction with postoperative care. He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery, and had no contact with the other members during the infectious stage," it added.



"The company places the artists' health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid Jimin in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities. Thank you," the statement concluded.



Earlier, Jimin's bandmates, RM, Jin and Suga had all tested positive for COVID-19 and have recovered since then.

The K-Pop band had announced that it would be taking a break from live concerts after their US tour- which concluded on December 21.