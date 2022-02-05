BTS’ Jimin ‘recovered and discharged’ from hospital after surgery

BTS member Jimin, who underwent appendicitis surgery, has now been discharged from the hospital where he was admitted for treatment. He was also tested positive for Covid-19.



Giving a health update to his fans, on Weverse, BTS Jimin wrote, "ARMY haha." In another post, he continued, "Full recovery and discharged from the hospital haha."

The singer also wrote in another post, "I was able to recover quickly thanks to everyone worrying [about me]! The doctors and nurses worked really hard. I’m so sorry for making you worry, and thank you. I won’t be sick/hurt anymore!!”

On Saturday, the group's talent agency Big Hit Music announced in a statement that Jimin’s quarantine has concluded after his surgery for acute appendicitis.

''This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform you that BTS Member Jimin’s quarantine has concluded after his surgery for acute appendicitis as of this early morning (February 5).''

''Jimin tested positive for COVID-19 and was diagnosed with acute appendicitis on Sunday, January 30 and underwent surgery on Monday, January 31. He has since received inpatient care and tested negative on his PCR test before being discharged from the hospital, the statement reads further.



''Jimin showed no extraordinary symptoms during his hospital stay. He had a mild sore throat at the time of his admission but has since completely recovered. We also received word from the medical staff that his surgical site is quickly healing without any issues. Jimin is currently recuperating after being discharged from the hospital.

We would like to express our gratitude to all the fans who have shown concerns for the artist’s health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19.''



''We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority, and to vigilantly follow the health care guidelines. Thank you.” His health sparked great concerns among his fan, better known as ARMY.



Earlier, Jimin's bandmates, RM, Jin and Suga had all tested positive for COVID-19 and have recovered since then.



The K-Pop band had announced that it would be taking a break from live concerts after their US tour- which concluded on December 21.