Viral video: When Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor danced their hearts out at their wedding after-party

It was a memorable night at Ranbir Kapoor’s Mumbai residence Vastu as the bride and groom took to centrestage and danced their hearts out. After their dreamy wedding commenced and many guests left for the night, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen dancing amid some family members, having changed their outfits and all.

After stunning us in ivory and gold Sabyasachi ensembles for the wedding, the two changed to red attires for a laidback night post the ceremony. While Alia Bhatt looked radiant in a red anarkali, Ranbir Kapoor wore a cream kurta set and a matching red nehru jacket.

The two were seen dancing and making merry as they looked much-in-love and very happy to say the least. The video has been going viral.

They were seen dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from 'Dil Se'. The two looked in great tandem with each other as they matched each other's steps.

There is another video doing the rounds in which Alia Bhatt can be seen dancing with mentor and good friend Karan Johar in the after-party videos that have surfaced. They danced to one of their own songs from the film 'Student of The Year' which was Alia Bhatt's Bollywood debut. The song was Radha – that originally featured Alia Bhatt, Rishi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.