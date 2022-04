Together forever! A timeline of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's aww-adorable moments together

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are no doubt one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood right now. After years of dating and marriage speculation, the couple is all set to tie the knot. As the wedding festivities begin, here we bring you all the key moments of their relationship - From 2018 to 2022 and forever.

Brahmastra: Where it all begin

Five years back, Alia and Ranbir come together to work on Ayan Mukerji's dream project 'Brahmastra'. Back then, no one would have thought that they would come this long.

When the couple was shooting in Bulgaria, the rumours of their dating took all the headlines.

(Photograph:Twitter)