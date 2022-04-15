Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding- Couple's exes Deepika, Katrina and Sidharth send heartfelt wishes

Two of Bollywood's biggest stars, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate, dream-like ceremony at the Mumbai home Vastu.

As Alia shared beautiful photos of their wedding on social media on Thursday evening, the comment section was flooded with good wishes from fans and their colleagues from the industry alike.

What caught everyone's attention was that Ranbir's famous exes, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, too wished the couple and sent heartfelt wishes. Ranbir has maintained a friendship with both the actresses post break up.

Sharing a beautiful picture of Ranbir and Alia from their wedding day, Katrina wrote, "Congratulations to you both - all the love and happiness." She added a string of red heart emojis to her post.

Deepika chose to wish the couple by commenting on Alia's wedding post."Wishing you both a lifetime of love, light, and laughter," she commented.



Even Alia's ex, actor Sidharth Malhotra wished the couple as he wrote, "Congratulations guys All the love and happiness." Malhotra added smiling emojis along with his wish.

Fans truly loved how the two stars wished Ranbir and Alia."This is what real maturity looks like," a social media user commented."So sweet of Deepika and Katrina," another one wrote.



Ranbir and Alia took pheras in the presence of their closest friends and family members. In attendance were Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and others.