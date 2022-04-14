Mr and Mrs Kapoor! Inside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's intimate wedding ceremony

Love in the Balcony!

Alia shared some beautiful photos of them from their wedding on her Instagram account.

In the caption, Alia noted that they married at his home and in their favourite spot - the balcony.

The caption reads, ''Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married.

With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.''



''Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special.''



Love,

Ranbir and Alia ✨♥️

(Photograph:Twitter)