Mr and Mrs Kapoor! Inside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's intimate wedding ceremony

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on the balcony of Ranbir's house where their love blossomed! Now, after keeping everything secret, Alia Bhatt has shared the first pictures from their wedding.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are finally married. After five years of dating, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Ranbir's residence in Mumbai, Vastu.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Love in the Balcony!
Alia shared some beautiful photos of them from their wedding on her Instagram account.
In the caption, Alia noted that they married at his home and in their favourite spot - the balcony.
The caption reads, ''Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married.
With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.''
''Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special.''
Love,
Ranbir and Alia ✨♥️
(Photograph:Twitter)
Traditional punjabi wedding
In the pictures, the newlyweds are all in smiles as they perform wedding rituals. The couple tied the knot according to Hindu rituals in the presence of close family and friends.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Mr and Mrs Kapoor
Ranbir and Alia have always been one of the hottest topics in Bollywood. The couple fell in love while shooting their upcoming movie 'Brahmastra' and have been quite open about their relationship over the years.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Beautiful bride!
As always, Alia looked cute in an embroidered cream-coloured lehenga, which she paired with the same colour dupatta, she accessorized her look with antique jewellery.
Meanwhile, the groom Ranbir was looking just awesome in the cream colour sherwani.
(Photograph:Twitter)
A low-key affair
The couple kept the wedding simple at Ranbir's Mumbai house Vastu. The pre-wedding festivities started from April 13.
The intimate wedding had only close friends and family with celebrities including Ranbir's cousins Kareena and Karisma, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and others.