Kapoors and Bhatts: A look at their family history

After years of dating, finally, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to the know. The D-day is finally here and today, we have curated a long list of the Kapoor's and Bhatt's and their long family history,

Gen 1: Prithviraj Kapoor

Where it all started - Prithviraj Kapoor - the patriarch was considered a pioneer of Indian theatre and cinema. Kapoor is one of the founding members of the Prithvi Theatres and has established the Hindi cinema.

Prithviraj Kapoor married Ramsarni Mehra Kapoor and the couple together had six children Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Ravinder, Devinder, and Urmila.



(Photograph:Twitter)