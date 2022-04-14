Kapoors and Bhatts: A look at their family history
After years of dating, finally, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to the know. The D-day is finally here and today, we have curated a long list of the Kapoor's and Bhatt's and their long family history,
Where it all started - Prithviraj Kapoor - the patriarch was considered a pioneer of Indian theatre and cinema. Kapoor is one of the founding members of the Prithvi Theatres and has established the Hindi cinema.
Prithviraj Kapoor married Ramsarni Mehra Kapoor and the couple together had six children Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Ravinder, Devinder, and Urmila.
Gen 2: Raj Kapoor
After Prithviraj, his eldest son Raj Kapoor proved his mark in the industry. Kapoor, who is known as the greatest showman of Indian cinema', entered the industry at the age of just 10 and then gave his whole life to the industry.
Raj Kapoor tied the knot with Krishna Malhotra and together they had five children: Three sons Randhir, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor, and two daughters, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain.
Shammi Kapoor
Shammi Kapoor had an illustrious career. He worked in over 80 in a career spanning over five decades
Shashi Kapoor
Shashi Kapoor is the youngest son of the legendary actor, Prithviraj Kapoor. Legendary actor made his acting debut in his brother Raj Kapoor's directorial Aag (1948).
Later, he married actress Jennifer Kendal and had three children – Kunal Kapoor, Karan Kapoor and Sanjana Thapar.
Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain
Apart from three brothers, Raj Kapoor also had two daughters, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain. Both married businessmen and stayed away from the media glare. However, the paparazzi never stopped following them.
Randhir Kapoor
After Raj Kapoor, Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv ruled the industry for decades.
Randhir has acted in some movies in his career but for most of his life, he has worked behind the camera as a director and producer.
In 1971, he got married to actress Babita, with whom he has two daughters, actresses Karisma and Kareena Kapoor.
Rishi Kapoor
Romance King of Bollywood, Rishi Kapoor was known for his looks during his teens, his smile and acting of course.
Rishi met the love of his life actress Neetu Singh on a film set, and late got married and had two children, including Ranbir Kapoor and Ridhima Kapoor Sahni.
The Bhatt's
Talking about the Bride side, Alia Bhatt comes from a known family in Bollywood. Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt and uncle Mukesh Bhatt, have made their own mark in the industry.
Mahesh Bhatt
Mahesh Bhatt got married twice, first was to Britisher Lorraine Bright, with whom he had two children, Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt. The couple ended their marriage after Bhatt has an affair with late actress Parveen Babi.
However, he this time tied the knot with Soni Razdan, and the couple had two daughters, Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt.
Alia Bhatt and her family
Talking about Bride-to-be Alia Bhatt, she's close to her family and shared a great bond with her sister Shaheen.
Alia is the youngest child of her parents Mahesh and Soni Razdan.