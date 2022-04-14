Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding pics are out! Meet the newlyweds

Meet Mr and Mrs Kapoor!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are finally married as they took their vows at Ranbir's residence in Mumbai, Vastu.

Sharing their love with fans, Alia posted a series of pictures from the wedding as they looked much-in-love. In the first of the many photos, Alia and Ranbir can be seen kissing one another as they stand on the balcony of latter's house.

She captioned the images: "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married.

With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.

Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special.

Love,

Ranbir and Alia"

See the pics here: